Masinde Muliro University student arrested over murder of female colleague

Sosian Health Centre

A second-year student at Masinde Muliro University has been arrested in connection with stabbing to death of a female colleague at the institution on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

A second-year student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology has been arrested in connection with stabbing to death of a female colleague at the institution on Wednesday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. My bizarre encounter with duelling snake and eagle

  2. Varsity student seized over murder of female colleague

  3. Police reservist accused of killing colleague to stay in cells

  4. Why land subdivision in Nyandarua is both boon and bane

  5. GSU officer missing in Boni returns after 17 days

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.