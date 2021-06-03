Masinde Muliro University student arrested over murder of female colleague

A second-year student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology has been arrested in connection with stabbing to death of a female colleague at the institution on Wednesday.

Western Regional Police Commander Peris Kimani said a mobile phone belonging to the victim, Mackrine Achieng’, was recovered from the suspect.

“We have made some progress in our investigations and arrested a suspect who will be arraigned for murder,” said Ms Kimani.

Police said there had been no sign of a struggle in her house and the attacker had only stolen her mobile phone.

Detectives were yesterday still trying to establish the motive behind the killing. Achieng’, who was a Bachelor of Education student, was stabbed in the head on Tuesday night. She lived at Jua Kali Kefinco, a low-cost estate that hosts more than 1,200 students.

Close friends said Achieng’ was a lively and affable person.

“Achieng’ was on attachment at Shieywe Secondary School and we are shocked to learn that she is dead. We hope those responsible will be arrested and charged,” said one of her close friends.

Achieng’ was actively involved through a WhatsApp group in mobilising other students to join Global Internet Fortunes — an online marketing platform.

Following her death, the university asked the county government and the police to address the issue of insecurity in residential estates urgently by erecting high-mast floodlights.

It also advised students to avoid moving around at night and ensure they always walked around in groups. The university further warned students against engaging in illicit businesses and activities that could endanger their lives.

The notice was signed by the acting deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academic and student affairs, Prof Peter Odera. A month ago, another student died after he was hit with a blunt object on the head by thugs as he headed home.

The thugs snatched his mobile phone and other valuables before fleeing.

Another student survived a similar attack but sustained injuries on his hands and on the ear after thugs ambushed him and tried to steal his mobile phone and other valuables.

The students complained that no action had been taken even after they reported numerous robbery cases to the police.