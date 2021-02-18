Masinde Muliro University staff back in court to stop forceful retirement

Masinde Muliro University

The main gate of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega County.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya University Staff Union has accused the university's VC of issuing retirement letters despite being aware of the existence of the court orders.
  • The union had served the university boss with a penal notice. 

Twenty two staff of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology have moved to court for a second time to stop their forceful retirement.

