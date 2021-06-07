Masinde Muliro student murder: Police hunt down other suspects

A second-year student at Masinde Muliro University was arrested in connection with stabbing to death of a female colleague at the institution on June 2, 2021.

By  Benson Amadala

A second year Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology student suspected of raping and killing his colleague will remain in custody for two weeks as police seek to arrest his accomplices.

