Masinde Muliro student murder: Police hunt down other suspects

A second year Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology student suspected of raping and killing his colleague will remain in custody for two weeks as police seek to arrest his accomplices.

Detectives investigating the gruesome murder of third year student Macrine Achieng at her home in Jua Kali Kefinco estate, Kakamega town last week say they are pursuing new leads that point to other suspects who were also involved in the crime.

“We have sought more time from the court to have the suspect in custody to enable the detectives finalise investigations,” said Kakamega Central Sub-County police commander Mr David Kabena.

The suspect’s mobile phone and that of Ms Achieng, who was studying an Education course, have been taken for forensic analysis.

Police are yet to establish the motive for the murder.

Ms Achieng’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside her rental house by her neighbours. She had stab wounds on her head.

Mr Kabena said a mobile phone belonging to Ms Achieng was recovered from the suspect who was the last person to be seen in the company of the murdered student.

“Achieng’ was on attachment at Shieywe Secondary School and we are shocked to learn that she is dead. We hope those responsible will be arrested and charged,” said one of her close friends.

Following her death, Masinde Muliro University has asked the county government and the police to address growing insecurity in residential estates by erecting high-mast floodlights. It also advised students to avoid moving around at night and ensure they always walk around in groups.

The university further warned students against engaging in illicit businesses and activities that could endanger their lives.

The notice was signed by acting deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academic and student affairs, Prof Peter Odera.

A month ago, another student died after he was attacked by thugs and hit with a blunt object on the head as he headed home.