Malala: Have a transition committee run Kakamega, Mombasa

Outgoing Senator Cleophas Malala wants a special transition committee formed to manage resources in Kakamega and Mombasa counties as residents wait to elect their governors the next week.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) postponed elections in the two counties to August 23, citing wrong images of candidates and details printed on ballot papers.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati later made an indefinite second suspension of the elections over claims of harassment of the agency’s staff.

Mr Malala, who is vying for Kakamega governor under ANC, argues that the terms of outgoing governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho have expired and they may not manage the resources of their respective counties adequately.

The Constitution, which is the subject of interpretative contest, stipulates that a governor holds office for five years and can be re-elected to serve a second term. The governor is not eligible to serve more than two consecutive terms.

Mr Malala said the terms of the governors expired when elections were held on August 9 and that they lack the mandate to run the affairs of the counties.

Could misuse public resources

He argued that elongating the tenure of the governors in Kakamega and Mombasa was giving them undue benefit to manage resources and could misuse them.

He said his tenure as senator and that of Mr Oparanya as governor ended on August 9 and they have no business holding office.

“[We] are now both ordinary citizens,” Mr Malala said.

“The national government should put a transition committee into [managing] the resources of Kakamega and Mombasa counties until the next governor [is] elected and sworn into office. We are worried that the outgoing governors could use the extra time they are enjoying in office in the wrong way.”

He claimed Mr Oparanya was using county resources to campaign for ODM governor candidate Fernandes Barasa.

He continued: “He should be campaigning for his candidate like an ordinary Kenyan but we see him using county vehicles, staff and even money to campaign for Mr Barasa, the Azimio la Umoja governor candidate.”

Both Mr Malala and Mr Barasa have resumed rigorous campaigns across the county, each wooing voters with promises of improving their lives if they are elected to succeed Mr Oparanya.

“I am reminding residents of Kakamega that there is a need to elect fresh blood into office. They should not think that the elections ended on August 9 and fail to come out when the new date will be announced,” said Mr Malala.

The outspoken Kenya Kwanza candidate, who enjoys the support of President-elect William Ruto, said he is ready to face his opponents at the ballot box.

“I have been preparing for this battle for the last four years. All I can tell my rivals is to man up, look for votes … Most of them are not looking for votes but waiting to be endorsed. This won’t help them,” he said.