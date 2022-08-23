Magoha closes schools to pave way for Kakamega poll

Education CS George Magoha.

Education CS Prof George Magoha at Ofafa Jericho Secondary School to inspect progress of CBC Junior Secondary School classrooms on  August 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Faith Nyamai I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Learners in Kakamega will stay home on Monday to pave the way for the election of a governor in the devolved unit.

Day primary and secondary schools will be used as polling centres for the elections that were supposed to be held on August 9,2022 but were suspended due to errors on ballot papers.

But boarding secondary schools will not be affected. Makeshift polling stations will be set up at the schools away from classrooms.

Related

The county has 1,685 polling centres in its 12 constituencies.

Also read: Post-mortem to reveal what killed Gichugu IEBC man Geoffrey Gitobu

Western Region Education Coordinator Stephen Barongo said the arrangement was reached between education officials and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Our learners in day secondary and primary schools will have to vacate the institutions for a day so that the elections can proceed smoothly,” Mr Barongo said.

Other candidates

The candidates for the governor’s seat are Suleiman Kanyanya Sumba (Kanu), Shakhalaga Khwa Jirongo (UDP), Fernandes Barasa (ODM) Samwel Omukoko (MDP), Malala Wakhungu Cleophas (ANC) and independents Sakwa Michael Osundwa and Opitso Austine Otieno.

Kakamega County has 844,551 registered voters but voting on August 9 was hit by low turnout and technical hitches involving Kiems kits used to identify voters.

Also read:Wafula Chebukati, Juliana Cherera clash in IEBC split

The governor’s race has narrowed down to a contest between Mr Barasa, formerly of Ketraco, and Senator Malala.

During a meeting on Monday with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Mr Malala raised concerns about preparations for the polls.

[email protected]

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.