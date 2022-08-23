Magoha closes schools to pave way for Kakamega poll

Learners in Kakamega will stay home on Monday to pave the way for the election of a governor in the devolved unit.

Day primary and secondary schools will be used as polling centres for the elections that were supposed to be held on August 9,2022 but were suspended due to errors on ballot papers.

But boarding secondary schools will not be affected. Makeshift polling stations will be set up at the schools away from classrooms.

The county has 1,685 polling centres in its 12 constituencies.

Western Region Education Coordinator Stephen Barongo said the arrangement was reached between education officials and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Our learners in day secondary and primary schools will have to vacate the institutions for a day so that the elections can proceed smoothly,” Mr Barongo said.

Other candidates

The candidates for the governor’s seat are Suleiman Kanyanya Sumba (Kanu), Shakhalaga Khwa Jirongo (UDP), Fernandes Barasa (ODM) Samwel Omukoko (MDP), Malala Wakhungu Cleophas (ANC) and independents Sakwa Michael Osundwa and Opitso Austine Otieno.

Kakamega County has 844,551 registered voters but voting on August 9 was hit by low turnout and technical hitches involving Kiems kits used to identify voters.

The governor’s race has narrowed down to a contest between Mr Barasa, formerly of Ketraco, and Senator Malala.