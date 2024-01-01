Lower the high cost of living, Raila tells Ruto government

Azimio leader Raila Odinga wants Kenya's Kwanza government to prioritise reducing the high cost of living.

Speaking in Kakamega town on Monday, the ODM leader urged President William Ruto to focus on making life affordable for Kenyans in the New Year.

He urged the President to fulfil the pre-election promises he made to Kenyans, including reducing the cost of living and forming an inclusive government that includes mama mboga, youth, boda boda operators and members of the Jua Kali sector among others.

"William Ruto (President) promised all Kenyans that they would be part of his government. Today they (Kenyans) are watching the government on ‘Viusasa’. He no longer speaks to them. 2024 should be a year of change, a year that reduces the cost of living, makes life bearable and puts smiles on the faces of Kenyans," said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga advised President Ruto to identify the priority needs of ordinary Mwananchi and reduce taxes. He claimed that many Kenyans are frustrated because they don't have food, shelter and cannot afford quality healthcare.

"As the year begins, let us first consider the plight of Kenyans who cannot afford to put food on the table before we consider other things to make 2024 better than 2023," he added.

This comes after the Azimio leader earlier released a list of actions his faction will take against the government, including leading a fresh round of demonstrations if the government fails to reduce the cost of living, and urged Kenyans to join the protests if the current economic situation persists.

"I call on Kenyans to brace themselves for hard times amid possible mass action to pressure the government to reduce the cruel cost of living," he said on Monday.

Some of his supporters urged the opposition leader to call for immediate anti-government demonstrations.

"Tunataka maandano!, Tutangazie maandamano! We want protests, call for protests," chanted a section of the crowd at Bukhungu Stadium.

Mr Odinga's wish list comes after the majority of Kenyans complained of economic hardship, saying they were unable to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families.

He said last year's Christmas came at a time when many Kenyan families were struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living reached unprecedented levels.

He noted: "It is our duty as citizens to demand change in the issues that contribute to economic challenges. There is an urgent need to push the government to make the cost of basic commodities more affordable".

ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya urged both county and national governments to engage the youth in employment opportunities to reduce the growing number of unemployed.

"When county governments and the national government prepare their budgets, they should include allocations for the youth who make up 70 per cent of the country's population. If this population is taken care of, the country's economy will thrive," said Mr Oparanya.