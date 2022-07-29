Kenyan Kwanza leaders caution chiefs against campaigning

Chiefs in Western Kenya have been warned against influencing the outcome of the August 9 election by taking part in campaigns.

Kenya Kwanza leaders in the region have alleged that chiefs had been instructed to campaign for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidates so as to help the coalition’s presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga clinch victory.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi said those subverting democracy would end up paying heavily in the coming days.

Mr Mudavadi asked chiefs to remain neutral, act within the law and refuse to be used by state operatives to interfere with the elections.

“We are also telling those in Kenya who are sabotaging democracy to be very careful because in a few days when Kenya Kwanza will form the government, we shall be capable of inquiring into the role you played trying to sabotage democracy,” he said.

He spoke during the burial of Abdallah Waiswa, the ANC ward rep candidate in Mumias North in Mumias West constituency who perished in a road crash.

He accuses government of sabotage

Mr Mudavadi accused the government of sabotaging the victory of Kenya Kwanza candidates by bringing fresh court cases against them.

He accused Azimio presidential secretariat executive director Raphael Tuju of being used to peddle lies against the unity of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in 2013.

In an interview on Citizen TV, Mr Tuju claimed that the DP was paid billions of shillings by Mr Kenyatta to support his presidential bid in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections while other people supported the President of their own volition.

He painted the DP as a man who could not be trusted, claiming his reputation and conduct in the Jubilee administration portrayed him as a corrupt leader.

But Mr Mudavadi argued that Mr Tuju’s sentiments were meant to tarnish Dr Ruto’s reputation so as to sabotage his presidential bid.