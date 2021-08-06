Kakamega widows fight for land just to grow food

Years ago as Kenya was coming to terms with HIV/Aids, Violet Shibutse, 54, was warming up for a different kind of battle.

“I quickly learnt that in my county, many patients were suffering because they lacked food and more so a proper nutritional diet despite taking their HIV medication as guided by doctors,” she says.

“This was a huge problem because the same women who are being relied upon to put food on the table are not being allowed to inherit land as per our culture.”

The mother of two decided to focus on food production, which meant that she had to not only bring widowed women together but also figure out how those among them interested in farming would acquire land to do so.

“When I got married in Luhyaland, I could not pick an avocado from a tree without my husband’s consent, because all property belongs to the man, who is the head of the home,” she says.

“One day, I stumbled upon a seedling, which I planted behind my house and watered it every day into an avocado tree. He now could no longer control how and when I ate them.”

Violet Shivutse (right) works in a section of her farm in Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Culture

But she acknowledges that over the years much has changed culturally though much more still needs to be done.

“Right now women can comfortably slaughter a chicken and eat the gizzard, which was a preserve for men a while back, but still there are some families around here where women cannot be allowed to pick maize from the family’s granary without consent from the man. They must wait until he returns,” she says.

This is why she set up a platform to empower village women.

“I decided to start an organisation that helps farmers map their land and help them identify where to plant what and when. We encourage them to diversify crops and grow fruits, vegetables and bananas, among others, but also rear poultry, cows, pigs and other domestic animals,” she says.

“So far, I have 316 members but 200 will join us soon after they finish their training, which is going on.”

At the market in Bukura, Rita Alivitsa has just delivered a batch of fresh vegetables to her vendor clients.

“When I lost my husband, his family took away everything he owned including his piece of land. I was not allowed to be anywhere near it and so I fled,” she says.

“There is this man who has employed me to take care of his home as he is mostly away in Nairobi for work. He allows me to grow vegetables and sell them so as to fend for my two children.”

Violet Shivutse in her finger millet farm in Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Land rights

Nancy Ingunga, a trained agricultural expert working with the group to help the widows maximise their potential, says the land rights issue may not go away soon unless the government prioritises it.

“I look for and speak to these women on a daily basis. All they ask for is a chance to be allowed to comfortably acquire land for farming because what they go through is a very hectic process that usually bears no fruit,” she says.

“This is why since last year we have been working to put together a community-led land lease guidelines booklet for Kakamega County.”

“The community-led land lease guidelines were developed in response to the increasing demands for agricultural land in Kakamega County,” says an excerpt from the official booklet seen by the Nation.

“With the total acreage of land under food crops being 114,053.6 Ha and the land under cash crops being 141,429.7 Ha, the demand has been increasing over the years.”

Guidelines

On December 7 last year, the guidelines were presented to Agriculture executive Rachel Jahula Okumu.

“Before, small-scale farmers relied on informal means of obtaining land whereby no agreements were made, posing a risk on their land. This contributed to cases of land loss, among other injustices,” she responded after going through the document.

“These guidelines will impact small-scale farmers, with the current average farm size in the county being 1.5 acres for small-scale holders.”

She said she expected agriculture stakeholders in Kakamega County to adhere to the guidelines so as to help secure access to land and increase food security.

Last month, Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima instructed officials to set up an implementation task force that will oversee the adoption of the guidelines.

“This is a great step in the right direction. We look forward to having a day where the county governor gets to talk directly to farmers like us, call it a ‘Governor Meets Farmers Day’, at least once a year because our research indicates that there are gaps and a disconnect between policymakers and the real farmers on the ground as farmers do not access policymakers,” Ms Shibutse says.

Bad policy decisions, she says, had undermined farming in the region.

“Before devolution, Kakamega once received an economic stimulus package that it invested in fish ponds. Unfortunately, they gave the fish ponds to farmers who lived near forests and weeks later most of them reported that the fish had all been eaten by snakes that came from the forests,” She says.