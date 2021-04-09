Kakamega villagers demand lightning arresters after 2 killed

Flash of lightning

A flash of lightning. Two residents of Kakamega County were killed by lightning on the evening of April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The incident in Navakholo was one of the worst since 2018, when 22 children were struck by lightning while in school.

Two people were killed in a lightning strike in Navakholo and Mumias West sub-counties, Kakamega County, on Thursday evening.

