Kakamega police arrest seven students over theft claims

Seven students from St Peter’s Boys High School in Mumias spent the night in police cells after they were arrested on suspicion of stealing text books from the school.

The students are alleged to be involved in a syndicate in which the stolen text books are sold to hawkers in the streets in Kakamega and Mumias town.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday and released on Thursday morning without charges.

Mumias sub-county police commander Paul Kipkorir said the students were arrested for questioning but declined to give further details.

“We arrested seven students from St Peter’s after the school administration raised concern over theft of books from the institution. Some of the stolen books had already been sold to hawkers in Mumias,” said Mr Kipkorir.

Kakamega County police commander Mr Hassan Barua said the students had been released after their parents were contacted and informed of the incident.

“The parents requested that the matter be handled by the school administration. We therefore decided to have the students released,” said Mr Barua.

Secondary school principals from the county have complained of theft of books from their institutions in a syndicate involving students and hawkers who later sell the books on the streets.

“We encountered this problem last year but we have since managed to enhance our surveillance and security and the problem has subsided,” said Mr Boaz Adit, the principal of Koyonzo Boys’ High School in Matungu.

The school principal Cosmus Nabungolo said the students were sneaking the books through an opening in the school fence.

He said scientific calculators, atlas, mathematics log tables and dictionaries were among items targeted by the thieves. The stolen items are then sold to unsuspecting buyers between Sh200 to Sh500.