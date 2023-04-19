Inside Khwisero's deadly Paka Mang'aa gang, who disrupt even funerals

Security teams in Kakamega County have stepped up patrols in Khwisero sub-county following the emergence of a criminal gang known as Paka Mang'aa.

Members of the gang have been raiding homes at night during funerals, beating mourners before stealing food and other valuables.

Addressing a security meeting at the Mundaha chief's camp, Kakamega County Commissioner John Ondego assured residents that police had launched a manhunt for members of the gang who have been terrorising residents.

The gang members, who are youths, have been targeting passengers returning home after disembarking from buses at night.

Mr Ondego, who was accompanied by County Police Commander Joseph Kigen and County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Benson Kasyoki and other security officials, visited the family of Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba, who was stabbed to death on April 1 while on his way to a meeting convened by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

Mr Ondego has appealed to residents to maintain peace during the burial of Mr Maloba.

The former MCA was stabbed to death by a boda boda rider during a commotion at the main gate leading to the venue of the MP's meeting.

"Suspects linked to the murder of the MCA have been arrested and will be charged after detectives complete ongoing investigations. We are aware that the issues are political but our officers are carrying out investigations to ensure that all those linked to the murder of the MCA are arrested," said Mr Ondego.

The security officials visited Mr Maloba's family ahead of the MCA's burial scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Kasyoki said police had made progress in their investigations and were preparing to charge suspects.

"We appeal to anyone with useful information that will help us in our investigations and those who wish to share information on criminal activities in the region to contact us without fear," Mr Kasyoki said.

Mr Ondego said security would be tight during the MCA's burial and warned that those who trie to incite mourners will be arrested.