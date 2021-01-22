Ikolomani pastor who was allegedly killed by daughter laid to rest

A 65-year-old retired teacher and pastor who was brutally murdered 10 days ago at her rural home in Kakamega South Sub-County has been laid to rest.

During the emotional burial of Ms Benedina Nabwangu on Friday at Mutaho village, Shisese location, family members called for speedy investigations to have the killers arrested and charged.

Ms Eunice Amelia Liavure, 35, a daughter of Ms Nabwangu who was a pastor at the Mumbetsa Church of God was remanded in custody for 14 days after police made an application to be allowed to finalise investigations into the macabre killing of the cleric.

A postmortem examination conducted on Tuesday by the Kakamega Chief Pathologist Dr Dickson Mchana indicated that Ms Nabwangu was bludgeoned to death during the attack on the night of January 12, 2021.

Dr Mchana said in his report that the deceased, appears to have been hit on the head with a blunt object before she collapsed and died. The blunt object used in the attack left an opening in the skull of the deceased, leading to hemorrhage in the brain.

At the burial, family members, led by Ms Sylvia Nabwangu, who is the daughter of deceased, said police need to conclude the investigations and have the suspects arraigned.

"We have many questions lingering in our minds but we have left everything to the investigating agencies to tell us who killed our mother and why,” the bereaved daughter said.

Loving and caring mother

She described her late mother as loving, caring and an intercessor who was cherished by the community.

"She was more than a mother because as a teacher, she remained strict and full of discipline. When our mother was the teacher on duty, would wake up very early, prepare one cup of tea for herself and sneak out of the house leaving us a sleep," said Sylvia.

She explained that her mother instilled discipline in her children and did not tolerate laziness.

Rev Julius Likuyi, an associate pastor who worked with the late Ms Nabwangu at Mumbetsa Church of God described her as a disciplined officer.

"She led us in prayers on Sunday morning but we had no idea that that was the last time we would be seeing alive,” said Rev Likuyi.

Mourners who attended the burial condemned killing and asked the police to expedite the investigations.

Ward representative Ms Gladys Mukongolo lamented the loss of an innocent soul.

"I condemn the heinous act that curtailed the life of a woman who was full of valour, an innocent soul that was serving God and call for justice to her family," she said.