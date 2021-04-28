Health officials fail to unravel what killed seven in Kakamega

Ministry of Health officials have gone back to the drawing board to try and unravel the mysterious illness reported in Kakamega County a month ago after tests on samples obtained from patients were inconclusive.

A team from the Disease Surveillance Department collected the samples from Shina village in Shinyalu constituency for analysis in Nairobi two weeks ago.

Seven people died from the illness reported in Shina village, Isukha West Ward while several others were taken ill and hospitalised during the outbreak of the disease.

Kakamega County Public Health director Dr William Olaka told the Nation that the initial tests had failed to give a positive or negative result for cutaneous anthrax.

“This means the team will investigate the samples further by using a different test before coming up with their findings in the next one week,” said Dr Olaka.

The team communicated the findings after holding a virtual meeting with the County health officials on Friday last week.

No new cases of the outbreak of the illness have been reported after the health teams visited Shina village and put in place measures to contain the situation.

The County Executive for Health Services Dr Collins Matemba said: “We have put in place measures to monitor the situation in the village and ensure residents report to the nearest health facilities to seek medication attention."

Villagers had associated the illness with witchcraft and called in two traditional circumcisers to administer herbal concoctions to those who exhibited symptoms of the disease, which included skin lesions and fever.

This after it was reported that some villagers had been bewitched after stealing chang’aa, an illicit traditional brew, from a drinking den in the village.

The Isukha West Ward representative Edward Shivembe said he paid Sh60,000 to the circumcisers to undo the act of witchcraft by another circumciser who had been called in by the woman who complained that some people had stolen her traditional brew.

He said the circumcisers had prepared herbal concoctions and administered it to villagers.