Health officials fail to unravel what killed seven in Kakamega

Shina village

Residents of Shina village in Kakamega County on Tuesday. At least six men have died from a mysterious disease in Shina village in just a month, locals and county officials say.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Amadala

What you need to know:

  • A team from the Disease Surveillance Department collected the samples from Shina village in Shinyalu constituency for analysis in Nairobi two weeks ago.

Ministry of Health officials have gone back to the drawing board to try and unravel the mysterious illness reported in Kakamega County a month ago after tests on samples obtained from patients were inconclusive.

