Health CS Nakhumincha visits Mukumu Girls students amid disease outbreak
Eleven students from Sacred Heart Mukumu High School in Kakamega County are still admitted at the County General Hospital following an outbreak of an illness at the institution that doctors say affected the liver and kidneys in the patients. The school is closed indefinitely following the deaths of two students in a case of suspected food and water poisoning.
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha and Education PS Belio Kipsang visited the students at the hospital on Wednesday and were briefed on the condition of the learners.
One of the students has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a livery injury.
According to the patients’ doctor, Barbra Murila, the learners had made some improvement but were still having fever and injury on the liver and kidney, possibly caused by toxins.
“We have put them on antibiotics to try and manage the condition,” said Dr Murila.
Three of the learners were in stable condition and are expected to be discharged in the next few days.
One of the students told Ms Nakhumicha that she started developing stomach pains followed by diarrhea before she was rushed to the hospital.
Doctors suspected the disease outbreak at the school could be linked to food and water poisoning.
Another learner still at the hospital told the CS she was still feeling very weak and having stomach pains.
Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School was closed on Monday, March 3 after 246 students were admitted to different hospitals with fever, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Samples collected from the patients were sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) for analysis to establish the cause of the disease outbreak and the results are yet to be released.
The learners are expected to report back to school on May 2 after Ministry of Education officials and their counterparts from the Ministry of Health said the issues related to the outbreak of the disease outbreak will have been addressed by then.