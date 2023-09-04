Governor Barasa and Malala reconcile, pledge to work together

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his political nemesis Cleophas Malala have buried the hatchet and vowed to work together 'for the good of the people of Kakamega'.

The reconciliation, which comes days after President William Ruto ended his five-day tour of the Western region, has left many with unanswered questions about the 2027 elections.

Mr Barasa won the seat on an ODM ticket under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, beating second place Malala, who was the Kenya Kwanza flagbearer on an ANC ticket.

Mr Malala has since dumped the Musalia Mudavadi-led party to join Dr Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), where he is the secretary general.

The coming together of the two leaders has set tongues wagging with speculation that Mr Barasa could be on his way to the ruling party.

It is also unclear whether Mr Malala will contest the 2027 gubernatorial seat or back Mr Barasa against Kakamega MP Elsie Muhanda, who has also declared her interest in the county leadership.

"Kakamega politics ended on August 29, 2022. Even Raila and Ruto are already working together. Why should I not work with Governor Barasa to move Kakamega County forward?" asked Mr Malala.

He urged other political rivals to look at the bigger picture, saying there are no permanent enemies in politics.

"There comes a time when you decide to bury the hatchet and put aside your personal interests for the betterment of the entire community. I have henceforth accepted to work with Barasa and support him to make Kakamega better than it is today," said Mr Malala.

Mr Barasa, however, denied allegations that he was warming up to support President Ruto and join the ruling party.

He said his desire and aspiration was to continue bridging the gaps that exist within the leadership of both the county and national governments to cultivate peaceful co-existence for the development of Kakamega.

"I have not abandoned my party ODM for President Ruto's UDA party. My focus remains on working with the President and other leaders on development issues," said Mr Barasa.

The governor said working with the President is the only way for counties to achieve meaningful development as the Constitution recognises collaboration between the national and county governments.