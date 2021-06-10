Gang kills three guards at Kivaywa School in Kakamega

Kivaywa High School in Lugari, Kakamega

Shocked residents on June 10, 2021 converse at Kivaywa High School in Lugari, Kakamega County where three night guards were killed by gangsters at night.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Three night guards at Kivaywa Boys Secondary in Kakamega County have been hacked to death in an attack by an armed gang on Wednesday night.

