Gang kills three guards at Kivaywa School in Kakamega

Three night guards at Kivaywa Boys Secondary in Kakamega County have been hacked to death in an attack by an armed gang on Wednesday night.

The school community has been engulfed in shock and grief after bodies of the guards were found dumped in the compound.

Another guards is fighting for his life in hospital after she was slashed with a machete in the horrifying attack that has left residents in shock. One other guard managed to escape when the thugs struck.

Cut through fence

Matete Sub-County Police Commander Thomas Ototo said initial investigations indicated that the thugs cut through a fence and sneaked into the school before attacking the guards.

“It appears the guards had slept and were caught unawares during the attack. They were slashed with machetes and their bodies were found in different places in the school compound,” said Mr Ototo.

The thugs stole a television set, a laptop and a public address system before fleeing.

The school has 879 students but none of the learners was injured in the attack.

Mr Ototo said police were investigating incident.

The bodies of the murdered guards were taken to the Webuye Hospital mortuary.