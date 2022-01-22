Four policemen, Kakamega bar owner to face murder charges

Four police officers and a Kakamega bar owner suspected of beating a man to death three years ago will be charged with murder.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

