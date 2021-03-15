Forest ranger hacked to death by logger he was chasing in Kakamega forest

A Kenya Forest ranger was hacked to death by a logger he was chasing in Kakamega forest.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Kenya Forest Service ranger was allegedly brutally murdered on Sunday afternoon by a logger he was pursuing within Kakamega forest.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.