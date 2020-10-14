Fire razes Musingu School dorm in Kakamega

A fire erupted on Wednesday at a dormitory in Musingu High School, Kakamega County, just two days after students reported back to the institution.

Kakamega South Sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire said residents are battling the inferno.

Our beloved Musingu High is on fire.🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ygmm6VqzqD — KWANUSU™ (@KevinKiprop) October 14, 2020

The fire at the boys-only school started at 11.30am while students were in class.

Learners watched helplessly as their personal belongings were reduced to ashes in the fire incident.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

A dormitory that accommodates hundreds students has been destroyed in the blaze. There were no reports of injuries by the time this story went to press.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

More follows..