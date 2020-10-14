Fire razes Musingu School dorm in Kakamega

Musingu High School students watch helplessly as a dormitory goes up in flames on October 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
logo
logo

By  Benson Amadala  &  Isaac Wale

What you need to know:

  • The fire at the boys-only school started at 11.30am while students were in class. 
  • Learners watched helplessly as their personal belongings were reduced to ashes.

A fire erupted on Wednesday at a dormitory in Musingu High School, Kakamega County, just two days after students reported back to the institution. 

Kakamega South Sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire said residents are battling the inferno.

The fire at the boys-only school started at 11.30am while students were in class. 

Learners watched helplessly as their personal belongings were reduced to ashes in the fire incident.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

A dormitory that accommodates hundreds students has been destroyed in the blaze. There were no reports of injuries by the time this story went to press.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

More follows..

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Landslide kills two in West Pokot

  2. Women, youth benefit from EU market access project

  3. Boy child’s new battlefront

  4. Four killed in Narok road crash

  5. Nema stops Sh2bn sweets project in Kilifi

In the headlines