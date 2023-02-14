Family of missing Ugandan doctor identifies his body after exhumation from Kakamega farm

The family of the missing Ugandan doctor who is reported to have been kidnapped and murdered in Western Kenya identified his body during a post-mortem conducted on Monday night at the Kakamega County and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The post-mortem, conducted by Kakamega County pathologist Dickson Mchana, indicated that Dr Gideon Wamasebu Simiyu, 62, died of strangulation.

His attackers appear to have drugged him before strangling him using a rope.

Dr Mchana said samples for DNA analysis had been collected from the family members so as to conclusively confirm the identity of the deceased.

“After the DNA tests, we can then conclusively say that the deceased is indeed the missing doctor. The results are expected in the next two days,” said Dr Mchana.

The family of the missing doctor have begun making preparations to have the body taken to Uganda.

On Monday, residents of Machemo village in Kimangeti, Kakamega North Sub County, were in shock after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) exhumed the body on the banks of River Isiukhu, next to a sugarcane farm that had been set on fire.

Detectives are still trying to piece together details to solve the mystery surrounding the Ugandan doctor. He went missing after he allegedly travelled to Webuye in Western Kenya in the company of a pastor. Details of his mission in Kenya remain scanty.

The doctor was serving as the district health officer in Manafwa district, Eastern Uganda.

He is reported to have made a distress call to relatives, telling them that his life was in danger, and they should send him Sh4 million.

That was the last communication the doctor had with his family, and police suspect he could have been kidnapped, murdered and buried secretly.

A suspect who allegedly sent extortion messages to the doctor's family has been arrested.

On Monday, the DCI team led by Director of Homicide Martin Nyaguto visited the scene of crime in Machemo village.

The body had visible injuries on the neck and right hand.

The family members were led by Peter Wamasebu Wanyonyi, the victim's brother, and Mr Don Wanyama, the family spokesman.

Shocked villagers gathered at the scene from Monday morning until late evening in large numbers to witness the exhumation.

“The body has been taken to the Kakamega County mortuary in preparation for a post-mortem examination. Detectives have taken his fingerprints and other samples that will help identify the deceased,” said Kakamega North Sub County Police Commander Paul Mwenda.

Before the body was carried away, elders from the Kabras community approached the family members requesting to conduct a cleansing ceremony at the scene.