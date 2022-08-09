Ex-CS Rashid Echesa roughs up 'Nation' journalist at polling station

Mumias West parliamentary aspirant Rashid Echesa on Tuesday morning harassed a journalist who was taking photos of activities at Mumias Township polling station in Kakamega County. He reprimanded the reporter, asking her who she was and why she was taking photos and within seconds, she was surrounded by goons.

The former Sports Cabinet Secretary, in the presence of his bodyguards, forced the journalist to delete the photos she had taken, some of which had captured him at the polling station. He then proceeded to a car that did not have a number plate.

Outside the polling station, some boda boda operators were fighting over money that was in a black purse.

A video taken by the Nation journalist shows the boda boda operators running after their colleague who had the purse.

The boda boda operators threatened to confiscate the reporter’s phone if she captured the suspicious activities at the station.

At Mumias Muslim DEB Primary School polling station in Mumias West constituency, a melee ensued over allegations of voter bribery.

Supporters of two parliamentary aspirants were fighting over money at the polling station. The source of the money is unclear.

Security officers manning the area quickly calmed the situation and voting resumed smoothly.