DP Ruto mourns Kakamega cleric whom he gifted car last month

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the death of African Church of the Holy Spirit High Priest Shem Shamalla whom he gifted a vehicle last month.

Shamalla died on Wednesday aged 82 after developing chest pains, headache and coughs, his family said.

He was the fifth High Priest of the church.

The DP mourned Shamalla as a faith leader with steadfast religious credence. "His sermons were always powerful, enriching and educative," he said, noting that he was deeply saddened by the loss of the High Priest.

"Our prayers to the Shamalla family, the church and the people of Malava during this painful time of mourning. Rest In Peace my friend," the DP said in a post on his Twitter page.

He had gifted the spiritual leader with a vehicle on September 18.

African Church of the Holy Spirit National Secretary General Samson Khalwale while announcing the death on Tuesday said the High Priest who was in charge of the church in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will be laid to rest on Saturday at Tumbeni Village, Chemuche ward in Malava sub-county.

Mr Khalwale described the late as a man of high integrity who instilled a lot of discipline in the church.

"This death has come at a wrong time because the High Priest was set to install a church bishop in Nairobi next Sunday," said Mr Khalwale.