Covid kits expire as few go for testing in Kakamega

Thousands of Covid testing kits in Kakamega County have expired without being used.

And the county has not ordered for a fresh batch, investigations by the Nation reveal. The labels we reviewed from the facility’s batch of testing kits indicate that they expiry today.

The development comes as the Ministry of Health records show some two million people have been tested for the virus.

Speaking to Nation yesterday, Kakamega County Hospital Referral administrator Titus Mumia said that the facility was planning to use all the kits which are supplied by the national government before the deadline arrives and in case they are unable, they would donate to other counties.

“We will not let them go to waste, that I can assure you, it would be very bad and I will talk to the officer in-charge because I am not aware of what you have just told me,” the administrator said.

Mr Mumia confirmed and acknowledged that the kits were expiring today.

“ What you said is true , I think by tomorrow (July 1), we need to start distributing them. We will give them to all the 12 sub-counties and neighbouring counties. I have told my in-charge to communicate to the Nairobi team and apply for new ones. These supplies were given to us by the national government; they gave us when the surge in infections in the country was so high but the problem is that many people do not want to present themselves for testing. They wait until they are critically ill so that they can show up for testing. Sensitisation is the problem,” Mr Mumia said.

A high-ranking official at the Ministry of health (MoH), however, told the Nation that they have not received any communication of expiring Covid-19 testing kits from Kakamega County.

“We at the ministry have kits, they are there but to the best of my knowledge I have not seen any requisition from them,” the official said.

Mr Mumia confirmed they were yet to make the requisition, and so did Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“I am just from an extensive meeting with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe over the expiry of our testing kits. The ministry is fully aware and what is remaining is for someone to do their job and request for new ones. He says those that expire, you see when they supply, they supply to all counties, you don’t need to request for them they are also given but now it’s just a matter of someone officially writing to them,” the governor highlighted.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Kenya’s Covid-19 testing capacity had declined, raising concern that this has affected actual infection numbers.

In January, there were slightly over a million tests conducted, with the Health ministry doing an average of 3,495 tests a day.

However, testing was at an all-time high between November 16 and 22 last year.

Testing for Covid-19 involves inserting a cotton bud like swab into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating it several times.

The swabbing is then repeated on the mouth to make sure enough material is collected.

Dr Ahmed Kalebi, a consultant pathologist and founder at Lancet Group of Labs in Nairobi, however, says that Covid-19 testing kits can be used past expiry date though it is not recommended.

“Kits with short expiry can be used even up to the expiry date without a problem. Beyond the expiry date, some kits can be used if the laboratory has specialists who can validate that the kit is still sensitive and accurate ,” he told Nation.