Court upholds Peter Nabulindo’s victor in Matungu election

Politician Peter Nabulindo celebrates with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his supporters on September 27, 2021 after the High Court upheld his election as the legislator for Matungu Constituency.

The judge ruled that Mr David Were will bear the cost of the petition which stood at Sh3 million.

The High Court on Monday upheld politician Peter Nabulindo’s election as the member of Parliament for Matungu Constituency in Kakamega County.

