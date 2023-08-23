Court orders Standard Media to pay ex-policewoman in viral photo Sh6.5m

Linda Okello, the famous former traffic police officer who warmed the hearts of Kenyans nine years ago, has won a defamation case against Standard Media Group.

In a judgment handed down on August 17 by High Court judge Asenath Ongeri, the court ordered Standard Media Group, the Nairobian Newspaper and two others to pay Ms Okello Sh6.5 million for defamation.

"Judgment is hereby given in favour of the plaintiff against the defendants jointly and severally in the sum of Sh6,500,000 together with costs of this suit and interest at court rates from the date of judgment until payment in full," Justice Ongeri said in his ruling.

According to Ms Okello's lawyer, Professor Tom Ojieda, his client won the case after going to court over the unlawful degradation and dissemination of her image and likeness by the said outlets.

"We have just won an award of Sh6.5 million for Linda Okello, a former police officer who was unjustly degraded by the unlawful dissemination of her image and likeness and the use of her image for commercial gain and/or publicity," Prof Ojieda said via social media.

The case was filed by Ms Okello in 2014, seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages for defamation from the four defendants.

She had also asked the court for an order of permanent injunction restraining the defendants, whether by themselves, their agents and/or employees, from publishing the defamatory words or insinuations similar in effect and/or content.

The plaintiff had also asked the court to issue a mandatory order compelling the defendants to write, print and publish an apology on their platforms.

Ms Okello dominated the country's headlines in 2014 when she was pictured on duty wearing a seemingly tight skirt, considered immodest in her profession, and went viral as Kenyans took to social media to express their confusion.

In 2016, the former police officer was demoted from corporal to constable following a crackdown on bribe-taking police officers in Kiambu County.

Following the move, Ms Okello sued former police boss Joseph Boinnet for wrongful dismissal.



"Ms Okello was not given enough time to prepare her evidence. This was totally unprocedural as it violates the right to fair hearing," her lawyer told the court.