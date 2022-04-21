Confusion, delays mar ANC primaries

ANC primaries in Kakamega County were yesterday marred by confusion and delays at several polling stations, sparking protests from aspirants and party members.

The nominations were cancelled on Tuesday in what ANC officials said was a delay in delivering voting materials to various polling centres.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, the ANC Kakamega County chairman, said voting would take place for the MP’s seat in three constituencies – Lugari, Ikolomani and Matungu.

Nominations would be held for 17 of the county’s 60 ward seats.

An internal memo signed by ANC elections board chairman Salim Busaidy said the primaries had been pushed to Wednesday due to unavoidable circumstances.

Senator Malala explained that delays in getting voting materials had forced the postponement of voting.

In Ikolomani constituency, three people were arrested after a commotion erupted at the home of parliamentary aspirant Butichi Khamisi.

An aspirant for the Idakho Central ward seat was reported to have gone to Mr Butichi’s home early in the morning with his wife, with the latter’s supporters questioning their motive.

Kakamega South sub-county police Commander Sadiq William said the ward aspirant and most of his supporters escaped from the home after Mr Butichi called the police.

“The complainant (Mr Butichi) reported that an aspirant for the Idakho Central ward had raided his home accompanied by his supporters. We mobilised officers, who managed to arrest the aspirant’s wife, his driver and another suspect. The rest managed to escape, including the aspirant himself,” said Mr Sadiq.

Party blocked from voting centre

In Kakamega town, voting at the Chilpark polling station was delayed for several hours after guards blocked ANC officials from entering the centre.

That prompted the officials to set up a polling station at the Muliro Garden to allow the large number of party members to vote.

In Ikolomani, Mr Butichi told Nation.Africa that he had learnt of plans by the ward aspirant and his competitor in the ANC nominations to change the designated polling centres in the ward.

“I was shocked to see the aspirant and his supporters enter my compound uninvited early in the morning and alerted police to intervene,” he said.

Police officers impounded a vehicle that was transporting ballot boxes and papers to polling stations in the constituency after a dispute arose among aspirants on the location of the polling centres.

Mr Butichi is battling with Mr David Shimenga for the ANC ticket.

“We are not ready to proceed with the nominations until the confusion on the location of the polling centres is addressed. It’s unacceptable for some aspirants to try and move the polling centres to new locations without first consulting with other aspirants,” Mr Butichi said.

At Musingu Primary School polling centre, a handful of voters were waiting for ballot boxes and papers to arrive.

By 12pm the voting materials had not been delivered to the polling centre.