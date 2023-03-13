Boycott Raila's mass action plan, Western leaders tell residents

Some political and religious leaders from Western Kenya now want residents to keep off planned mass action and product boycott called by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition. Drawn from across the political divide, the leaders pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza government of President William Ruto, even as the opposition Azimio coalition leadership denounced the legitimacy of Dr Ruto’s administration.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said people from Western region are set to benefit from President William Ruto’s administration, and should not participate in events that seek to disrupt his leadership.

This comes after residents of Luanda, Mbale and Vihiga towns in Vihiga County protested on Friday, calling for the lowering of the cost of living.

Dr Khalwale said it is in the government of President Ruto that the people of Western were benefiting, more than before.

“Those agitating to remove the administration of President Ruto from office have their own hidden agenda that do not concern us. Let our people not fall prey to circumstances and get used by participating in the protests,” he said.

Governors will not take part

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula said the leadership of Kakamega cannot fight a legitimate government that gives funds to counties.

He told Azimio leaders not to expect governors and their deputies to take part in the mass protests as it would mean fighting a government they are working with.

“President Ruto was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and legitimised by the Supreme Court. We shall not take part in fighting a legitimate government,” said Mr Savula.

The former Lugari MP said governors and their deputies have organised a development summit that is chaired by the President where they share their needs with the Head of State.

He noted: “Development partners come to counties through the national government. We get money for development and recurrent expenditure from the Treasury. So it is impractical to turn back and fight the same government that is helping us to serve our people.”

Azimio leader Raila Odinga said the coalition would summon all its supporters to the capital city, Nairobi, on March 20 for a major rally before heading to State House to present a petition to President Ruto.

2018 Handshake with Uhuru

In what mirrors the tactics used by Mr Odinga in 2017 that forced former President Uhuru Kenyatta into submission and birthing the famous handshake, Mr Odinga said the major rally was the defining moment of the coalition’s activities.

The Azimio brigade is accusing the leadership of President Ruto for failing to address several problems affecting the country, including the high cost of living, shortage of doctors, bad governance and electoral injustice.

They have called on their supporters to boycott a number of products from certain companies, which they claim are being used badly by the government.

Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca dismissed the calls for mass action and product boycott, saying this will subject the majority of Kenyans to economic suffering.

“As for me, I will not take part in the planned protests but continue working with the government of the day so that I can bring development to my people of Mumias West,” said Mr Naicca.

Mr Naicca, a close ally of ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, said the aftermath of the 2017 handshake taught Kenyans a lesson about why they should or should not take part in protests called by Mr Odinga.

“Western supported our leader (Mr Odinga) to fight the government of Mr Uhuru Kenyatta but in the end, he disappointed us. All development projects that came as the handshake benefits went to Nyanza. We cannot accept it to continue being used for individual benefits,” he said.

Mr Naicca asked youth in Mumias and Kakamega County to get engaged in activities that will put food on their tables, instead of being used by politicians.

“Those who have nothing to do should join polytechnics and technical training institutions to acquire technical skills that will help them compete on the job market and earn a living,” he added.

Speaking during the official opening of St Naomi Home of Hope at Inaya in Butere, Bishop Samuel Welimo Wanyonyi of the Gospel Hope Mission urged the opposition to check the government, but without the drums of war.

"Let the opposition leaders seek alternative ways of correcting the government without calling Kenyans to take part in mass protests because this will breach the peace that is prevailing in many parts of the country," he said.