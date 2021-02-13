Aspirant in Matungu by-election withdraws from race in favour of UDA

One of the nine aspirants running as independent candidates in the Matungu parliamentary by-election has bowed out of the race to support a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominee.

Mr Anzelimo Kongoti was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run as an independent candidate but after campaigning for one month, he stepped down to support Alex Lanya.

Mr Kongoti becomes the first candidate who was cleared by the IEBC to withdraw from the contest in favour of Mr Lanya.

Others who had declared to contest for the seat that became vacant following the death of immediate former MP Justus Murunga on November 14, last year, but fell out before they faced the IEBC for vetting through what the locals say ‘they were bought’ include Paul Posho, Ernest Akeko, Nashon Odanga and Arnold Maliba.

Mr Maliba fizzled out quietly but was seen posing in a photograph with ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna before he went on to post on his social media platform about his withdrawal.

Each of the aspirants who pulled out of the race to support Mr Lanya was first taken to meet the Deputy President William Ruto who is associated with the UDA party in Nairobi before making public their withdrawal.

Last Thursday, Mr Kongoti (former Mayor), met the DP at Karen in Nairobi in company of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa before he announced his departure from the parliamentary contest.

“Today, I met with Ronald Anzelimo Kongoti, the former Mayor of Mumias and a candidate in the Matungu by-election. I managed to convince him to step down from the race and Kongoti has graciously accepted to vacate his political ambitions and support Alex Lanya, the Hustler candidate,” stated the DP on his social media platform.

Mr Kongoti’s withdrawal now leaves eight aspirants running as independent candidates alongside six others who are sponsored by various political parties.

The six independent aspirants include Bernard Wakoli (former Ford Kenya national youth leader), Athman Wangara (former Matungu CDF chairman), Christabel Amunga (former MP Justus Murunga’s wife), Eugene Ambwere (former MP Murunga’s son), Gregory Atoko, Kevin Neto, Wilberforce Lutta and Stanslaus Munyekenye.

Those sponsored by political parties are Peter Oscar Nabulindo (ANC), Alex Lanya (UDA), David Were (ODM), Charles Kasamani (UDP), Auma Faida (Maendeleo Chap Chap) and Paul Achayo (MDG).

In January, seven independent aspirants were invited to Nairobi by former Senators Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) who are now the UDA party leader and deputy party leader respectively.

Following a closed-door meeting, the two tasked the aspirants to drop their bids in favour of the UDA party preferred candidate, Mr Lanya, but they refused promising to stamp their authority and win the seat.

The aspirants would later come out and claim that they were duped into attending the meeting and as a result promised to disassociate with the UDA party and its leadership.

Mr Lanya has welcomed the support of Mr Kongoti saying those fizzling out to join him were seeing the strong wave from him and his party in the March 4 mini poll that is targeting 62,386 voters.

Matungu constituency Returning Officer John Kirui said the agency had already carried out a clear and open interview for 650 persons who will be employed as poll clerks and presiding officers for the mini poll.