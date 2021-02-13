Aspirant in Matungu by-election withdraws from race in favour of UDA

Alex Wamukoya Lanya

UDA candidate Alex Lanya (with certificate) after he was cleared by the electoral agency to contest. 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

One of the nine aspirants running as independent candidates in the Matungu parliamentary by-election has bowed out of the race to support a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominee.

