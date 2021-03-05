ANC's Peter Nabulindo to succeed Justus Murunga as Matungu MP

Amani National Congress (ANC) has retained its Matungu parliamentary seat following the victory by its candidate, Peter Oscar Nabulindo, in the by-election on Thursday.

Mr Nabulindo garnered 14,257 votes in the hotly contested by-election marred by chaos, violence and bribery allegations.

John Kirui, the electoral commission’s returning officer in Matungu, declared Mr Nabulindo the victor on Friday morning and issued him with an election certificate.

Mr David Aoko Were of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) came second with 10,555 votes while Alex Lanya, of the United Democratic Alliance, came third with 5,513 votes. Twelve independent candidates also vied for the post.

The voter turnout was average, with 33,824 out of the 62,386 registered voters casting their ballots, translating to a rate of 54.22 per cent.

The officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said he was disappointed that one of his officials was roughed up and left traumatised.

"I condemn the act and call upon the responsible agencies to ensure the perpetrators face the law," he said.

ANC candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo votes at Namalasire Primary School in Matungu, Kakamega County, during the MP by-election on March 4, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Tallying

Mr Were was initially in the lead as vote counting began at the Bulimbo Primary School tallying centre but was overtaken by Nabulindo after a count of about 2,000.

Mr Nabulindo, who put up his own tallying centre at Fafa Medical Training College in Mayoni Ward, entered the hall at 6.08am in the company of Lugari MP Ayub Savula and politician Stanley Livondo.

The ANC candidate’s chief agent was Lurambi MP Titus Khamala.

His supporters waited anxiously outside the tallying centre and broke into celebrations at around 5.40am, when the county showed that he was leading with 10,913 against Mr Were's 7,750.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala braved the long and chilly night to “guard” Mr Nabulindo's votes.

Aspirants Christabel Amunga, who is former MP Justus Murunga’s widow, and Samuel Munyekenye, who ran as independent candidates, remained in the tallying centre until about 3.40am.

A youth at Munami polling station in Matungu snatches ballot box

New MP's pledge

In his victory speech, Mr Nablindo thanked the people of Matungu, saying they demonstrated their confidence in his leadership.

“I thank all the people who walked with me from the campaigns to this victory. I welcome my opponents to work with me to make our constituency better than it is today,” he said.

The politician also thanked Mr Mudavadi, Mr Musyoka, Mr Moi and Mr Wetang'ula for supporting his bid.

"I won't forget the support l received from all ANC MPs, Senator Malala and my family. You are great people. I will live to cherish you," he said.

ANC and Ford Kenya victories in Matungu and Kabuchai will strengthen Luhya unity: Wetang'ula

ODM support base

Mr Nabulindo’s win signaled the Orange Democratic Movement’s waning support in the Western region.

Kakamega County is governed by Wycliffe Oparanya, who is ODM’s deputy leader.

Of the 13 members of Parliament from the county, only two are members of the orange party. The two are in charge of Mumias West and Shinyalu constituencies.

ODM leader Raila Odinga campaigned for the party’s candidate, Mr David Aoko Were, on February 27, holding rallies at Mirere and Eshirumbwe markets, while ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi toured Matungu three times to campaign for the party’s candidate.

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula accompanied him on one of the tours.





Campaign teams

Governor Oparanya led Mr Were’s campaign team alongside Deputy Governor Philip Kutima, Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Mr Malala, who led the Nabulindo campaign team, accused the governor of using county resources and officials to campaign for the ODM candidate.

Mr Were served as the MP for Matungu from 2002 but lost the race in the 2017 election, when he came third with 8,618 votes, behind Mr Nabulindo who managed 10,636 and the late Murunga who got 18,088.

Mr Were then contested on a Jubilee Party ticket and Nabulindo on a Ford Kenya ticket, while Murunga flew the ANC party’s flag.

ANC has five MPs in Kakamega - in Butere, Khwisero, Lurambi, Matungu and Lugari. Jubilee has four - Navakholo, Ikolomani, Mumias East and Malava - while Ford Kenya has the Likuyani seat.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is associated with the UDA party , did not campaign for its candidate.

His allies led, by MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Faisal Bader (Msambweni), Millicent Omanga (Nominated senator), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo woman representative), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta woman representative) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) did the campaigning.

They joined their counterparts from Kakamega - Boni Khalwale (former Senator), Rashid Echesa (former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa) and Benjamin Washiali (MP Mumias East) - in drumming up support for Mr Lanya.