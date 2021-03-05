ANC's Peter Nabulindo to succeed Justus Murunga as Matungu MP

  • Mr David Aoko Were of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) came second with 10,555 votes while Alex Lanya, of the United Democratic Alliance, came third with 5,513 votes.

Amani National Congress (ANC) has retained its Matungu parliamentary seat following the victory by its candidate, Peter Oscar Nabulindo, in the by-election on Thursday.

    Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo

