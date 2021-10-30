African Church of the Holy Spirit high priest Shem Shamalla buried

The high priest of the African Church of the Holy Spirit Shem Shamalla was on Saturday laid to rest in a dramatic send-off at his home in Tumbeni Village, Chemuche Ward in Malava sub-county.

Drum beats rend the air in the village that was flocked by hundreds of mourners from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Bungoma, Vihiga, Eldoret, Mombasa, Kwale, Tharaka-Nithi, Kiambu and parts of Uganda and Tanzania where the church has its branches. Faithful sang and danced to the drum beats jumping vigorously and running around the homestead.

John Akhura of African Church of Holy Spirit Lugala headquarters displaying shepherd holy cross that was being used by the late high priest Shem Shamala at Tumbeni village, Malava in Kakamega County on October 30, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The cleric, who was the fifth high priest of the church, died on October 27 aged 82 after a short illness. According to the family, he developed chest pains, headache and coughs. His body remained at his home for the five days before his burial, according to church norms.

On September 18, Mr Shamalla was gifted a car by Deputy President William Ruto when he visited the church at Musalaba, giving the cleric fame and putting him in the public limelight.

According to the church secretary-general, Mr Shamalla had served the church in the position since 2014.

Mr Julius Kigale from Uganda said the high priest had been visiting them regularly for missionary works.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi (left) with former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale(right) attend the burial of the late high priest of African church of Holy spirit Shem Shamalla at Tumbeni village, Malava in Kakamega County on October 30, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

"We are highly saddened by his death because besides being our spiritual leader, he was a great friend to the church in Uganda," said Mr Kigale. Political leaders who attended the burial ceremony called for peace and unity to continue in the church.

"We have witnessed high-level unity in this church which we pray that it is extended in the absence of Rev Shamalla," said Kakamega County Assembly deputy speaker Leonard Kasaya.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who represented Dr Ruto, promised to complete programmes Mr Shamalla had initiated with the DP.