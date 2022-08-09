Two people arrested in Mumias East for allegedly bribing voters

Two people have been arrested in Mumias East constituency for allegedly bribing voters.

The two were accused by residents of dishing out money to voters at Mukambi and Mutono polling stations before being handed over to Shianda Police Station for interrogation.

Mumias East Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Kullow said: “We kept them (suspects) in custody for their safety as we wait for official complaints (to be lodged) because the youths who frogmarched them to the police station did not lodge any official complaint,” said Mr Kullow.

Mr Kullow said the two were found in possession of Sh200 and Sh150 notes.

“This amount does not qualify to be enough to bribe voters. I think it is a game of dirty politics," said Mr Kullow.

Mumias East ANC parliamentary candidate David Wamatsi said the two were arrested with money in the denomination of one hundred shilling notes.

“Since we understand that giving out money at polling stations is illegal, my supporters seized the suspects without harming them. We hope the police will investigate the incident and charge the suspects," said Mr Wamatsi.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali alleged that the arrest of the suspects was a witch hunt.

“It is wrong for anyone to hire youths to move around, harassing supporters of his opponents. Leaders must desist from this kind of behaviour,” said Mr Washiali.