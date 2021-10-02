Mumias Muslim Primary School Class 8 pupil electrocuted

A Class Eight pupil at Mumias Muslim Primary School in Kakamega County was electrocuted as she hanged clothes on cloth line at home in Lumino village.

Charity Stacy, 14 died after she accidentally touched a cloth line that had come into contact with a live electric wire on Saturday.

Her mother Violet Bwire said her daughter was electrocuted as she spread a wet blanket on a cloth line. The girl died while receiving treatment at Jamia Medical Centre. Her body was taken to the St Mary’s hospital mortuary.

“My daughter touched the live wire, she didn’t survive the shock despite our efforts to rush her to hospital,” said Ms Bwire.

Teachers at the school described the girl as a bright learner.

Ms Fauzia Atira, a teacher at Mumias Muslim Primary described the pupil as a quiet and disciplined girl.

“It is a big blow to the school because she is one of the candidates we were looking up to for impressive results in the coming Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in March next year,” said Ms Atira.

Neighbours complained they had suffered electric shocks after touching the wire. They asked their land lady to call an electrician to fix the problem.

“Four people have had electric shocks after touching the live electric wire. It is unfortunate that today, it has killed the young girl,” said Ms Mariam Hussein.

Mr Hussein Mateba asked Kenya Power to investigate the incident.

“We suspect the contractor who connected electricity to the building could have done a shoddy job. There are no earth wires and some live wires are dangerously hanging from the building, exposing tenants to the risk of being electrocuted,” said Mr Mateba, the girl’s uncle.

Mumias West sub-county Police Commander Stephen Muoni said the incident was being investigated.