Drama as Echesa, OCS involved in bar brawl

The police are investigating a Wednesday night bar brawl involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and the area Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Jose Lounge and Grill in Mumias, Kakamega County.

According to a police report, a fight ensued after one of the people in Mr Echesa’s company inappropriately touched a woman who was in the company of the OCS.

The man identified as Rajab Munyendo, who was in the company of the former CS, reported to police that while they were drinking at the bar, he touched the officer’s female friend, sparking a heated fight that saw the OCS, identified as Mwita, damage his car.

He alleged that the OCS damaged his white Mercedes-Benz. He also says he lost Sh77,000 in the brawl.

“In his malicious damage claim, the complainant stated that OCS Mwita damaged the front windscreen, right side mirror and the rear left side lens of his Mercedes-Benz. He also alleges to have lost Sh77,000 during the incident,” the report reads.

Defending himself

In March, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) called for Mr Echesa’s arrest for assaulting one of its officials in Matungu during a by-election.

The controversial former CS reportedly slapped a polling clerk.

In a video clip that went viral, the visibly angry Echesa confronted an election official, demanding to know why his party’s polling agents were allegedly chased from a voting centre.

In the not-so-audible video, the IEBC agent could be heard defending himself saying that he was following instructions. But before he could finish talking, Mr Echesa pulled his mask and slapped him.

He was later arrested after surrendering to the police. He told Nation.Africa that he was “born in the ghetto and that being thrown into a cell was not a big deal”.