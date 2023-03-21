Three boys  drown in Kajiado

The bodies of three boys were on Monday retrieved from a river in Kajiado County.

The boys aged 8, 10 and 12 were reported missing on Sunday evening. Their parents sent them to a seasonal river to fetch water but they did not return home.

During a frantic search by their parents, their clothes and water jerricans were found on the banks of the river.

The river had become swollen following the recent rains.

Response teams from Kenya police and the Kenya Wildlife Service took six hours to retrieve the bodies.

Kajiado South Sub county police boss Shadrach Ruto said investigators suspect boys decided to swim before fetching water.

"The water is still muddy making it easy for one to get stuck. It’s unfortunate we have lost three children in such in this incident," he said.