Tanzanian truck driver dies in Namanga road accident

Bags of tobacco at an accident scene along Namanga road.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

A  truck driver died on Tuesday morning in a road accident when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving after hitting a pothole near Kajiado town on the Namanga highway.

