Tanzanian truck driver dies in Namanga road accident

A truck driver died on Tuesday morning in a road accident when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving after hitting a pothole near Kajiado town on the Namanga highway.

According to witnesses, the Tanzanian, who was alone in the truck, was ferrying tobacco when his vehicle hit a pothole near the Dologeshi River occasioning him to lose control of the vehicle.

He was then thrown out of the moving vehicle through the windscreen before the vehicle landed on him in a ditch.

"We heard a loud bang and when we reached the scene, the driver was already dead under the vehicle cabin. The windscreen had been smashed and the vehicle engine was running. We suspect the truck was in high speed when it hit the pothole," said a witness.

Other drivers told Nation that the deceased had spent the night in Namanga town and had left early in the morning for an unidentified destination.

Traffic snarl-up

"It's so unfortunate to witness the death of a person I saw early in the morning before he departed at Namanga One-stop border point. We found him already dead," said a truck driver.

The accident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy highway as it happened during rush hour for trucks ferrying goods into the country from Namanga border point.

When confirming the incident, Kajiado County deputy police commander Joseph Mutiria said an investigation of the incident has been launched.

He urged motorists to be cautious when on the road.