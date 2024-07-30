Tanzanian authorities detain Kenyan herder’s 900 cows over trespass, demand Sh4.7m fine

Tanzanian authorities are currently holding 900 cows belonging to a Kenyan herder from Rombo village, Kajiado South sub-County, over alleged trespass.

According to the dejected herder, Mr Saisa Lekimangusi, 47, his animals were under the supervision of herdsmen as they moved from neighbouring Kwale County in search of pasture on Monday evening. This is when the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) officers held them for trespassing.

"The officers accused my herdsmen of grazing in a Tanzanian park even though I had earlier informed them that I would be relocating the animals. They were along the border and not in Tanzania,“ said Mr Lekimangusi.

The father of eleven told the Nation that Tanapa officials drove his herd to Seme in Tanzania where they are currently being held. They are reportedly demanding Tsh105,000 fine per head, which translates to Ksh5,250. This amounts to a total of Ksh4.7 million at the current exchange rate.

"The fines are exorbitant and beyond my reach. My cowshed is now empty. Let the government come forward and negotiate with Tanzania before they auction my herd,“ he pleaded.

Olelai Sub-Location Assistant Chief Daniel Parasiato told Nation on Tuesday evening the incident had been reported to the County Commissioner’s office for immediate action.

"The matter is sensitive and might require a high-level approach,” said Mr Parasiato.

Kajiado South MP Samuel Parashina said several leaders have also taken up the case and notified the relevant authorities while seeking a truce.

"It's an unfortunate incident. We are hopeful Tanzanian authorities will release the animals unconditionally in the spirit of good neighbourliness,” the MP said.

The porous Kenya-Tanzania border point has over the years witnessed several rows between Tanzanian authorities and Kenyans living in the area.

In May this year, five Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers from Nairobi’s Buruburu police station were arrested in Tanzania for trespass while pursuing cross-border car theft syndicate suspects. They were later released after a Kenyan security delegation negotiated with their Tanzanian counterparts for hours.