Land surveyors on the spot as subdivisions in Ngong provoke conflict

Land surveyors in Ngong, Kajiado County, are on spot over multiple and illegal subdivisions that are fuelling property conflicts. The officials have been accused of colluding with unscrupulous land brokers to sell off public utility land.

In some instances, subdivisions have been done without provision of access roads, denying plot owners basics like water and electricity.

In Kisamis in Kajiado West Sub-county, Ms Queen Musejo Seki is embroiled in a land tussle with her neighbour over an access road.

Armed with land documents from the Ngong survey office and a title deed,Ms Seki told Nation on Tuesday that, after subdivision of her plot, Kajiado/Ntashart 2746, and processing the title deed, she realised she did not have an access road.

In the land mutation,the surveyor indicated that the widow could use an adjacent six-metre access road serving the neighbouring land, Kajiado/Ntashart 1626, which was later contested. On December 12 last year, the officer in charge of the survey department in Ngong, Mr A K Munyasya, wrote to Kajiado North land registrar cancelling the mutation that had to been used in the subdivision of Kajiado/Ntashart 2746 into 19077-19079.

“The mutation, serial No 042226410 registered on 23/06/2022 is therefore cancelled and another mutation should be prepared, excising the access road for parcel 2746 to connect to Magadi Road instead of the six-metre private access road,” read part of the letter seen by Nation.

Ms Seki said the confusion has denied her family access to basic needs such as water and electricity.

“Following the letter, Kenya Power disconnected the electricity and the local administration disconnected the piped water,” Ms Seki lamented.

The owner of the parcel 1626, Mr Samuel Muchiri Wanjuguna, blamed the mess on the surveyor who subdivided his neighbour’s land, saying, he erred by not providing space for an access road for the new plot.