Starving Kajiado elderly share donated fortified uji with pupils

Dozens of elderly people in drought-hit villages in Kajiado County are sharing fortified porridge with pupils. The porridge is supplied by well-wishers to schools to feed hungry learners.

Senior citizens, especially in Kajiado South sub-county, reportedly go to public schools to get the porridge given to pupils at 10am.

At Elang'ata Enkima Primary School, frail elders queue and mingle freely with their grandchildren as they share the rare porridge.

Education stakeholders in the region have been working to avert high dropout rates in schools, which were attributed to drought.

An elderly man told the Nation on Tuesday that he and others were sleeping on empty stomachs and their only hope is the porridge or food offered in schools. The famine affects men and women.

"Our livestock have been hit hard by the ongoing drought. We do not have food in our houses or money to buy it. Most elderly people trek for hours to nearby schools for porridge. The situation is dire," he said, adding that they have nothing to eat on weekends.

Food from well-wishers

Some residents go to schools at lunchtime to get food. Most schools have managed to feed hungry locals alongside pupils with the little food aid they get from well-wishers and non-governmental organisations.

Children who are not old enough to go to school also tug along their older siblings so that they can get a cup of porridge.

Before fortified flour was restocked by well-wishers at Elang'ata Enkima Primary School, pupils used to sneak to nearby tomato farms to look for something to eat, said headteacher Stephen Mwalimu.

"Some of the learners come to school on empty stomachs. We have noticed the class concentration has dropped significantly. Some would even sneak to nearby tomato farms during class time," he said.

Fortified porridge has helped keep learners at schools because of its nutritional value, said Angela Lapasi, the coordinator at the Mt Kilimanjaro Child Development Programme.

Supplying maize and beans

"Apart from the fortified porridge, we are supplying dry maize and beans in collaboration with other NGOs in most schools in this region. We are reaching out to other stakeholders to maintain our children in schools," Ms Lapasi said.

The Kajiado County government has rolled out a programme to support 280,000 schoolchildren with supplementary food and dietary rations at Sh16 per child a day for the next three months. Last month, the county set aside a Sh130 million emergency kitty to cushion drought-hit families and livestock.

The scarcity of water and pasture has pushed wild animals out of the Amboseli, Chyulu and Tsavo East national parks and from private wildlife sanctuaries.