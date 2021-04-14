Slain KBC journalist Betty Barasa to be buried in Ngong

Murdered Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist Betty Barasa will be buried in a private ceremony this afternoon at her home in Oloolua, Ngong in Kajiado County.

The burial is expected to take place any time from 2pm, after a memorial service before the estimated 30-minute procession involving family and close friends.

A memorial service for Ms Barasa is currently underway at the Montezuma Funeral Home along Mbagathi Road, Nairobi.

Among the mourners in attendance is Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

Mr Wetang’ula called on the police to expedite the investigations into the murder.

Investigations have so far ruled out an ordinary robbery as the motive of the killing of the 41-year-old mother of three.