Slain KBC journalist Betty Barasa to be buried in Ngong

Betty Barasa

KBC journalist Betty Barasa who will be buried in a private ceremony on April 14, 2021 at her home in Oloolua, Ngong in Kajiado County.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Murdered Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist Betty Barasa will be buried in a private ceremony this afternoon at her home in Oloolua, Ngong in Kajiado County.

