Six suspected members of ten-man gang arrested in Kitengela

Detectives on Friday arrested six suspected members of a notorious ten-man gang that has been involved in a series of robberies in Kitengela town and its environs in the last three months.

Officers from Kitengela Police Station ambushed the criminals from their hideout where stolen items, including 50 mobile phones, TV sets, radios, laptops and bank ATM cards were recovered.

Also impounded was the gang’s getaway Toyota Crown saloon car registration number KCU 256E.

Detectives had been tracking members of the gang using different mobile phone numbers.

Isinya sub county police boss Ancent Kaloki inspecting an impounded getaway vehicle at Kitengela Police Station on February 11, 2022. Six suspects of notorious ten-member gang were arrested. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

"The suspects had tried hard to cover their trail, we had to track money transfers to their accomplices' bank accounts. The criminals have been using crude weapons to attack their victims,” said a detective.

Kitengela Milimani estate residents have suffered most in the hands of the gang. A victim who spoke to Nation.Africa said he recently lost Sh300,000 and electronics worth Sh250,000.

Withdrew money

"I found their car parked near the estate gate at night. As soon as the night guard opened the gate, the criminals forced their way in and frog marched me to my house as two of them held the watchman hostage. They withdrew all the money from my bank and M-Pesa accounts before carrying all my electronics and mobile phones,” said a victim.

According to Isinya Deputy County Commissioner Justus Musau, the gang has been targeting middle class homes. Mr Musau told Nation.Africa that the gang comprising two Burundi nationals, a Tanzanian and six Kenyans use their proxies to spy on their targets during the day before striking at night.

The gang forces their victims transfer money from their bank and M-Pesa accounts to their accomplices’ accounts.

Mobile phones

"In the three months, they have robbed their victims of millions of shillings. Once they gain entry to their," Mr Musau said.

Police suspect the racket involved selling mobile phones handset in neighbouring countries.

"Most of the stolen mobile phones cannot be traced. Among the suspects in police custody is the gang’s ring leader and a Burundian citizen," added.

Some of the suspects are said to have fled the country.

He urged victims to visit Kitengela Police Stations to identify their stolen property.