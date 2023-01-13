Shock as mutilated body of Grade 6 girl found stashed in a gunny bag

A somber mood has engulfed Maili Tisa village in Loitokitok after the mutilated body of a missing girl was discovered in a maize plantation stashed in a gunny bag.

The Grade Six girl was reported missing on January 4 by her parents prompting a frantic search.

A witness said the girl's eyes were gouged out, her right leg was chopped off and her head skinned.

Following the incident, locals called on security agents in the area to move with speed to establish the motive of the killing and apprehend the suspect (s).

"We want the police to expedite the investigation and unearth the mystery surrounding the death of this innocent girl," said James Mekoki, a resident.

Kajiado South Police commander Shadrack Ruto said preliminary investigation indicates shows that the girl was also defiled.

"Her private parts were severely damaged. We are yet to establish the motive of killing but we also suspect witchcraft sacrifice," said Mr Ruto.

As police piece together the girl's last movements, pointers indicate she could have been abducted and tortured elsewhere before her body was dumped in the maize plantation.

The body was taken to Loitokitok sub-county hospital motuary awaiting post-mortem.