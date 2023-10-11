Why Sh60 million Kitengela modern market remains unoccupied

The Sh60 million Kitengela modern market has been courting controversy two years after its completion as dozens of traders continue doing business in a makeshift market.

In September 2015, Kitengela town witnessed a series of protests by traders who were opposed to a planned relocation to a makeshift location with the new market under construction through funding from the World Bank.

The protests saw the old market closed indefinitely after a section of the traders moved to court.

Then in 2019, a court in Kajiado temporarily halted relocation of traders until the case was heard and determined.

An out of court settlement was later reached between the county government and traders allowing the original list of traders to be surrendered to a Kajiado court for safe keeping.

However, the World Bank pulled out from the project leaving the county government, then under Governor David Nkedianye, to finance the construction of the new market at a cost of Sh60million in three financial years.

With a framework established, Nkedianye left office before the construction began, passing the baton to his successor Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

In 2019, traders were eventually moved to a temporary retail market adjacent to the Kitengela bus terminus in an exercise that was marred with claims of corruption in space allocation.

The two-storey market was completed in 2021 but traders are yet to move in.

Paint is now peeling off the huge structure that continues baking under the scorching sun.

Traders at Kitengela makeshift retail market in this picture taken on October 10, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

From the outside, cracks are visible on the walls, while on the inside, the empty stalls are overgrown with weeds.

Mr John Munge, a trader, said most of the traders have since moved from the makeshift market to rental spaces in town.

"This is a white elephant. All we have gotten are empty promises from the county government. Most of us have opted to let private stores for our businesses," said Mr Munge.

His sentiments were echoed by dozens of traders who spoke to the Nation on Tuesday, saying their push for the opening of the market opening has turned into a wild goose chase.

Kitengela Hawkers chairperson, Peter Ndung'u, told the Nation that their past attempts to engage the county government on the matter have bore no fruits.

"We have presented our names to the county government for slots relocation in the new market, but the county has remained silent. Our hope to be settled in the new market is waning by each day," said Mr Ndung'u.

At the makeshift market, most stalls are abandoned, the roof is falling off, the ground muddy with only a quarter of the shades are occupied.

It’s in a pathetic state for a market.

Few traders who are still stuck here lamented the low business. Most of the traders, especially fruits and vegetables vendors, operate outside the makeshift market, sometimes blocking the bus terminus exit lane.

Aerial view of the Kitengela makeshift retail market in this picture taken on October 10, 2023. Traders were moved to the temporary market to pave way for the construction of the modern market in 2019. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Ms Nancy Wambua, a vegetable vendor, told the Nation that lack of funds to let a private store in town is why she still operates from there.

"Customers are few. The atmosphere is not conducive for business. We are hopeful the county government will see sense to move us to the new market before the onset of the El Nino rains,“ said Ms Wambua.

County CEC in charge of Trade, Investments and Enterprise Development, Ms Leah Marias, said the county is swimming against the tide in the allocation of 700 slots in the new market.

She said at least 3,000 traders have applied for the spaces against the original list of 2,000 traders. However, the CEC list is contested by a section of traders who claim the relocated traders were 1,300.

"Who do we move in and who do we leave out? That is our dilemma, because we do not want traders who will be left to be subjected to unfair competition," she said.

She further said the county government plans to set up shades within the compound to accommodate more traders but they have no budget for the same.

"We are on the road ramming on how to get funds for the shades. It’s a tight spot for the trade department," said Ms Marias who was at pains to explain whether the project exhibited value for money from public coffers.

The 24 hours economy Kitengela town was elevated into municipality last year.