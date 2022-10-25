Seven students in hospital as whirlwind rips off classroom roofs in Kajiado

Seven students from Oldonyonyokie Girls Secondary School in Kajiado West sub county are admitted in hospital with injuries after two of their classrooms’ roofs were ripped off by swirling wind on Monday afternoon.

According to the school Principal, Grace Kimani, the volatile whirl wind blew off the roofs of form three and four classrooms at around 3pm when students were in class.

31 students and a teacher were injured and rushed to Magadi Health Centre, in Magadi Town, where 24 students and the teacher were treated and discharged.

Seven students were admitted at the facility and one later transferred to Kenyatta National hospital on Tuesday morning.

“Two students sustained serious injuries, one student is immobile and has been transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised medication. Other students still admitted are in stable condition,” Ms Kimani told the Nation.

She said the situation has been contained in the school with lessons resuming.

Drought

The school has a total population of 142 students but only 115 students were present during the incident owing to the ongoing drought.

“Most students from the region are skipping classes due to the ongoing drought. A good number of students were not present at the time of the incident’” she said.

According to a teacher who was within the compound at the time of the incident, the whirlwind raised billowing dust, ripped off the roof and a section of wall came down hurting students.

“It happened in a few seconds and the entire compound was filled by students screaming for safety under the thick dust blanket all over the compound,” said the teacher.