Senior police officer arrested over rape of woman at gunpoint in Ngong

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers from Kajiado North sub-county are holding a senior police officer who allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint on Friday night.

According to police OB NO 41/17/11/2023 seen by Nation. Africa, the victim who is a resident of Gichagi in Ngong was waylaid by the officer on her way home at about 11.20 pm. She was walking home from Ngong town.

The victim said upon reaching the Matonyok area, a red Toyota Fielder car stopped near her.

"The driver of the said vehicle got out of the car and approached her (the victim). She alleged that the said police officer grabbed her hand, forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint and drove off towards a farm where he raped her in the vehicle at gunpoint," reads the police report.

After the heinous act, the accused officer allegedly drove his victim to Ngong town where he abandoned her. She reported the incident to Ngong Police Station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect identified himself to the victim as a police officer before committing the crime.