Residents want stalled Sh4bn Ngong to Suswa road completed

When the national government launched the construction of the Sh4 billion Ngong-Suswa road in 2018, residents believed the project would create an economic boom, but their hopes were dashed when it stalled in 2020.

The 70km road connecting Kajiado to Narok County was expected to be complete by December 2021. However, the project stalled in the last seven kilometres towards Suswa.

In some sections, the tarmac is already wearing out as heavy lorries ferrying sand and other construction materials use the low-volume seal road (LVS)

A Kenya Rural Roads Authority engineer told the Nation on Tuesday in confidence that the contractor left after government frustrations over overpayment.

“The contractor left in protest as payments were not forthcoming. The road might need overhaul rehabilitation, costing the taxpayers much more,” said the engineer.

Recently, President William Ruto, while launching the construction of the Riruta-Ngong commuter railway line, promised locals the road would be completed when funds become available.

“I came to launch the Ngong-Suswa road but things didn’t turn out as expected. We have completed 63 kilometres and the remaining seven kilometres will be completed,” said President Ruto without giving a time frame.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku said the road will be a major impetus for the growth.

“This road is a magic road to our people. It has brought to an end long-suffering and boosted the region economically. This is a major business artery in the Kajiado-Narok economic bloc,” said Mr Lenku.

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngongoyo said completion of the road will spur much-needed growth in Ngong town and its environs. “We are engaging the Ministry of Roads to fast-track the completion of the road,” he said.

His views were supported by Kajiado West MP George Sunkuiya who said the road would boost both livestock trade and agribusiness.

“This would be a cheap alternative route to Narok from Mai Mahiu Road. The economy in this region had begun growing before the road stalled. Let the government give this road priority,” said John Lankas, a resident.