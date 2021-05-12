Kajiado

Prime

Rains reduce Kajiado wards into an island of misery

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Residents of three wards in Kajiado County regard the rainy seasons with a heavy dose of trepidation. For, while heavy clouds are generally seen as a blessing, to residents of this part of the country they are a harbinger of pain, death and destruction. 

Related

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.