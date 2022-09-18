Police shut down Kitengela strip club after night swoop

Police in Kitengela on Saturday night raided a notorious strip club doubling as a brothel and arrested the manager. The raid followed an outcry from the public.

A contingent of police officers accompanied by Kajiado County Liquor and Alcohol Licensing Board Chairman Jonah Marapash raided the club around 1am.

At the time of the swoop, Motherland, the dingy bar situated along the busy Namanga highway, was full to capacity, blaring music with several woman entertaining revellers. Also, orgy scenes being done in the most cavalier manner were witnessed.

Bouncers frisked customers before they were allowed into bars set on temporary tents and cargo containers. The silent rule was that no one was allowed to record the orgy scenes using mobile phones.

Smoking bhang

Some of the revellers were smoking bhang in the open.

Youthful revellers have been flocking the club especially on weekends.

"I came for the first day to confirm the rumours. It is barbaric, immoral and unacceptable in the society. Relevant authorities ought to have moved with speed to stop it immediately it started operating,” a reveller told Nation.

Police officers arrested a woman acting as a manager before Mr Mararpash ordered the club closed.

The owner, a woman who has in the past engaged law enforcers in run-ins over the same club, managed to evade the police dragnet.

Revellers were ordered out of the club in an operation supervised by Kitengela OCS David Ole Shani.

No trading license

The liquor licensing board boss said the club was operating without any trading license, contrary to the law, adding that the striping and orgy scenes witnessed will not be tolerated in the entire county.

"I went in myself and witnessed immorality of the highest order. The owner has been operating without any license from the board. The board has not issued any license to a striping club across the county. I have ordered the closure of the club,” said Mr Marahpash.

He further added that such swoops will be replicated in other Kajiado satellite towns, urging the public to volunteer information on such outlets.

"We will work with police officers to carry out raids on such clubs in Kajiado satellite towns [so as] to restore dignity to our people, "He said.