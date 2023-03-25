Police burn 300 kgs of bad meat dumped in Kitengela

Police officers and public health officers this week burned at least 300 kgs of bad meat found abandoned in an open field in Kitengela town, Kajiado County.

They swung into action after reports on Thursday afternoon that members of the public were taking home meat that was likely unfit for consumption.

Fresh steak and the internal organs, heads and the legs of goats were found stashed in several gunny bags in an undeveloped plot in Kitengela.

Some of the meat that was found dumped in an open field in Kitengela town, Kajiado County, on March 23, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Kitengela police station officers led by commander David ole Shani had a hard time controlling members of the public with a high appetite for free meat. Armed officers cordoned off the area until the meat was burned to ashes.

"It's our duty to protect the citizens. We cannot allow members of the public to share the questionable meat. We will investigate the incident thoroughly," OCS Ole Shani told the crowd.

Mr Gerald Wambua, a resident, told Nation.Africa that some people were seen collecting the meat before the police officers arrived.

"Some had already taken home pieces of the meat before police officers arrived. Most people are starving but that doesn't warrant endangering life,” he said.

Police burn the meat that was found dumped in an open field in Kitengela town, Kajiado County, on March 23, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Ms Monicah Muniu, a social worker, asked residents who had taken some of the meat home to throw it away, noting its consumption can be harmful.

"That meat is unfit for human consumption," she said.

It's suspected that some of the meat found its way to joints in the area that sell mutura and samosas, which are popular snacks.

"Let our people be cautious where they are buying mutura and samosas. We suspect such meat was destined for some eateries," said Ms Muniu.

Recently, members of the public in Kajiado’s satellite towns raised the alarm over cheap but dangerous samosas suspected to be made from the meat of dying due to the drought in the county.