Police arrest 32 suspected Ethiopians over illegal entry
Police in Kajiado County on Monday evening arrested 32 suspected Ethiopians over illegal entry into the country.
The suspects were hiding in a quarry in Kiwanja Ndege, Loitoktok when police pounced on them following a tip off.
Police said the suspects are aged between 18 and 28 years.
Loitokitok police commander Kiprop Ruto told the Nation that other suspects were hiding in a house near the quarry escaped when they spotted police officers from a distance.
The police boss said a woman was also arrested on suspicion of being part of a syndicate helping foreigners engage in irregular immigration.
Mr Ruto said police suspect the foreigners were waiting to cross into Tanzania under the cover of darkness through the porous Kenya-Tanzania border and that they are en route to South Africa.