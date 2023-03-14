Police arrest 32 suspected Ethiopians over illegal entry

Police in Kajiado County on Monday evening arrested 32 suspected Ethiopians over illegal entry into the country.

The suspects were hiding in a quarry in Kiwanja Ndege, Loitoktok when police pounced on them following a tip off.

Police said the suspects are aged between 18 and 28 years.

Loitokitok police commander Kiprop Ruto told the Nation that other suspects were hiding in a house near the quarry escaped when they spotted police officers from a distance.

The suspects at the police station on March 14, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The police boss said a woman was also arrested on suspicion of being part of a syndicate helping foreigners engage in irregular immigration.