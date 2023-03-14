Police arrest 32 suspected Ethiopians over illegal entry

Some of the suspects who were caught hiding in a cave at Kiwanja Ndege, Loitoktok.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Police in Kajiado County on Monday evening arrested 32 suspected Ethiopians over illegal entry into the country.

The suspects were hiding in a quarry in Kiwanja Ndege, Loitoktok when police pounced on them following a tip off.

Police said the suspects are aged between 18 and 28 years.

Loitokitok police commander Kiprop Ruto told the Nation that other suspects were hiding in a house near the quarry escaped when they spotted police officers from a distance. 

The suspects at the police station on March 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The police boss said a woman was also arrested on suspicion of being part of a syndicate helping foreigners engage in irregular immigration. 

Mr Ruto said police suspect the foreigners were waiting to cross into Tanzania under the cover of darkness through the porous Kenya-Tanzania border and that they are en route to South Africa.

