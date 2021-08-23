Norwegian tourist pulls Kajiado pupils from under-tree classrooms

For the past two years, whirlwinds of dust have been a dominant feature of the picturesque Olgulului village in Kajiado South sub-county.

The area is characterised by dry shrubs and thorny acacia trees, with wild animals roaming freely and a dozen pupils studying under a tree.

Owing to the high levels of illiteracy in the remote village of Kajiado County bordering Amboseli National Park, parents decided to take a leap of faith in June 2019 by starting a primary school under a tree.

This is how Moyo Primary School started to accommodate the large number of children who had not joined school though they were old enough to do so. Here, schools are few and far apart.

This village is arguably among the remotest in the county, with poor road and mobile phone networks.

Most locals are pastoralists with meagre resources who live in manyattas (traditional huts).

Formal education had not been made available for locals, with a recent survey indicating only one or two people have basic formal education in every homestead. Most adults are illiterate.

The first 14 pupils under the tutelage of two gallant female teachers faced myriad challenges, from swirling wind common in the area and wild animals from the nearby national park to erratic weather patterns.

“It was a swim against the tide to start the school under the tree but we were determined to transform our village. For the last two years, we sat under the tree,” said Damaris Nairesiasi, a pioneer teacher who depends on small tokens from parents for her survival.

Pupils write on the ground during a class session on August 22, 2021. They have been studying under trees for two years. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

“Sometimes winds could blow for hours, disrupting classes. Respiratory diseases had been a norm for our pupils.”

Pupils used to write in the sand on the ground, and teachers had no blackboard. Rainy seasons meant that the pupils’ “books” were drenched and lessons were cancelled.

Answer the call of nature

That is not all. Teachers and their students would relieve themselves in the nearby bush because there were no latrines.

“We had neither a blackboard nor exercise books for our pupils. The fertile ground has been our books. Wild animals roam within, scaring our pupils,” Ms Nairesiasi said, adding that pupils would sit on stones or on the ground.

Teacher Damaris Nairesiasi guides her pupils during a class session on August 22, 2021. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

“It has been horrific to see pupils dash to the nearby shrubs to answer the call of nature. Teachers did it too.”

The hunger for formal education seemingly kept the pupils going with hopes of a brighter future.

But in 2019, Tatan Berthelsen, a woman from Norway visiting Amboseli National Park, chanced upon the under-tree classroom.

The situation moved her so much to tears that she donated the money she had at that time to buy a blackboard and some teaching materials.

“I have never seen something like that before. I was astonished by the two teachers’ determination and pupils’ resilience. I felt duty-bound to help. The journey to start the new school began there and then,” she recalled.

Surrounding acacia trees

Last year, when her country was under Covid-19 lockdowns she began raising money for new classrooms on Facebook after she realised the pandemic had made many families more philanthropic.

In collaboration with Kenyan companies, including Crown Paints, she has put up three modern classes, offices and latrines.

The new building stands tall on the horizon, dwarfing the surrounding acacia trees.

“We have spent a tidy sum to paint the school, supply desks and water tanks. Our company wanted to be part of this noble cause,” said Crown Paints human resources manager Nicholas Wambisi during the official opening of school last Sunday.

“This is an oasis of hope for the community that is poor and marginalised. There is no better way to empower them than giving their children much-needed education.”

Parents and teachers have lauded the initiative, saying the school will transform education in the area. It was joy and dance for pupils as the new school opened its doors.

Grade One pupils of Moyo primary school in their modern classrooms on August 22, 2021. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

“Well-wishers have restored hope for our children to get a decent education. We want our children to acquire formal education. I hope to depend on my children to read the Bible for me and help me count my livestock,” said Moses Nairorua.

As the usual strong winds blew dust across the terrain of Olgulului village, pupils were not perturbed.

They shared desks and new textbooks in their new classes.

It was a magical moment for them, with many mesmerised by reflections of their images on window panes as they donned new kitenge uniforms.

It was a new dawn. More than 75 pupils have registered to start classes.